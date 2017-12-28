Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Navalny’s calls for 'voters’ strike' to be checked for legality — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 12:45 UTC+3

Russia’s Central Election Commission refused to register a group of electors in support of Navalny's self-nomination due to his criminal record

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny’s calls to hold the so-called voters’ strike in connection with the decision by Russia’s Central Election Commission to bar him from the presidential race are sure to be checked by the relevant agencies, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that the Kremlin would not comment on Navalny’s statement on preparations for the January 28 protests as part of the "strike." "We have the relevant agencies, which check such appeals and intentions for compliance with the law. There is no doubt that this will be done," Peskov said.

Russia’s Central Election Commission earlier refused to register a group of electors in support of Navalny's self-nomination due to his criminal record.

Under Russian legislatioin, participation in the election is prohibited for anyone who has been sentenced to a prison term for committing a felony and whose conviction has not been expunged by the day of voting, and also for ten years following the lifting or expungement of conviction of a felony (for 15 years for a first-degree felony).

Navalny and his brother Oleg were also convicted for embezzling funds of the Yves Rocher Vostok company. Alexey Navalny received a suspended sentence of 3 years and 6 months, while Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months in a general-security colony.

However, Navalny has announced his plans to take part in the presidential campaign claiming that under the Russian Constitution only those who are serving out their sentences in penitentiaries are stripped of the right of being elected.

