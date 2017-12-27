Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry views US statements on Navalny as election meddling

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 8:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The statement was made by the same people, who put the foreign agent label on RT and Sputnik, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. In a recent Twitter post, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described US Department of State’s comments on the rejection of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's presidential bid as "meddling in the Russian elections."

"This statement by the US Department of State, which I’m sure will not be the only one, is a direct interference into the electoral process and the state’s domestic affairs," she said.

A US Department of State spokesperson earlier told TASS that the agency was concerned by Russia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC)’s decision to bar blogger Alexei Navalny from running for president in 2018 due to his felony conviction.

Read also

Navalny’s non-participation not to affect legitimacy of election — Kremlin

Opposition blogger Navalny to appeal against ruling barring him from presidential campaign

Russia’s electoral commission nixes Navalny’s bid for presidential run due to conviction

Navalny has no legal right to take part in presidential election — prosecutors

"The funniest thing about it, is that this statement was made by the same people, who put the foreign agent label on RT and Sputnik, persecuted Russian media worldwide and invested vast sums in ‘countering Russian propaganda,’" Zakharova said.

On December 25, Russia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) refused to register a group of electors in support of Navalny's self-nomination. According to the CEC, a gathering of an electors’ group in support of Navalny’s nomination to run for president complies with the legislation but he has no right to enter the presidential campaign over his conviction that has not been expunged.

In February 2017, Navalny was handed a five-year suspended sentence with a probation period of one year and five months as part of the Kirovles embezzlement case.

Under Russia’s law, citizens who have outstanding convictions for grave and especially grave crimes are barred from running in presidential elections. At the same time, those committing grave crimes are deprived of the opportunity to run for president for ten years after their convictions are expunged, while those convicted for especially grave crimes do not have a chance to run in elections for 15 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory
3
Primary anti-terrorist task in Syria is defeat of Jabhat al-Nusra, Lavrov says
4
Russian-Turkish contract on S-400 missile systems worth $2.5 bln — Rostec corporation
5
Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria to be wiped out next year — Russian General Staff
6
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
7
Russian Foreign Ministry views US statements on Navalny as election meddling
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама