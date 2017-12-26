Russia’s election commission allows Sobchak to collect signatures

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission has issued permission to presidential hopeful Ksenia Sobchak to open a special election account to start collecting signatures and stumping for votes.

Sobchak, a TV host and journalist, was nominated as a presidential candidate by the Civil Initiative party on December 23. She joined the party and its decision-making body, the political council. On Monday, Sobchak submitted documents on her nomination to the Central Election Commission.

Candidates may launch an active election campaign only after opening an election account. The campaign coffer may not exceed 400 million rubles ($7 mln).

Sobchak, who is a candidate from a non-parliamentary party, needs to collect 100,000 signatures of her supporters.