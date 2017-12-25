Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian TV celebrity Sobchak submits documents to Central Election Commission

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 16:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sobchak’s nomination was confirmed at the party’s session on December 23

Ksenia Sobchak

Ksenia Sobchak

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. TV host and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who was nominated as a presidential candidate by the Civil Initiative party, has submitted documents to the Russian Central Election Commission.

Sobchak’s nomination was confirmed at the party’s session on December 23. She joined the party and its decision-making body, the political council.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018. According to the campaign schedule, candidates nominated by parties are obliged to provide documents required for nomination to the Central Election Commission before January 12. In order to be registered as a presidential candidate, Sobchak will have to collect at least 100,000 voter signatures in her support.

Russian presidential election 2018
