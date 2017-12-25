Second Russian socialite officially nominated to run for president

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Party of Benevolent Deeds has nominated broadcast journalist, singer and celebrity Yekaterina Godron to run for president, party leader Andrei Kirillov told TASS on Monday.

"The Party of Benevolent Deeds has nominated Yekaterina Gordon to run for president, this decision was unanimously made at the party congress," he said.

Gordon, who claims to defend the interests of single mothers and children, announced her bid to run for president in October.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018. According to the campaign schedule, candidates nominated by parties are obliged to provide documents required for nomination to the Central Election Commission before January 12. In order to be registered as a presidential candidate, Gordon will have to collect at least 100,000 voter signatures in her support.