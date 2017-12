MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The US is accustomed of solving its foreign policy problems not according to international law, but by brute force, including the situation with Jerusalem and this is a hazardous precedent, the Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, said in her interview with Russia-24 news channel on Friday.

"This is a very dangerous precedent. What I hear now is that the US president threatens all countries: in case anyone tries to support the resolution [on the inadmissibility of the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel], all of them will be cut off from US aid," she noted.

"The threats are directed at states. Is this international law? Is this a demonstration of the principles of democracy? This is yet again, a display of problem solving not in accordance with the international law, not through a dialogue, but by such brute force, which the US and the West have gotten used to, unfortunately," the Federation Council speaker concluded.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly (GA) approved by overwhelming majority vote a resolution against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Nine countries voted against the motion - Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo and the United States. The document, which came in response to Washington’s earlier decision to recognize the city as the capital of the Jewish state, was supported by 128 countries, including Russia, a majority of European and Latin American states, as well as Arabic and Islamic countries. Thirty-five UN member states, including a number of EU countries, namely Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Czech Republic, and Australia, Argentina, Canada and Mexico abstained from voting.

According to reports by the Associated Press, on Wednesday, US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki R. Haley sent letters to diplomats of more than 180 countries, where she warned that Washington would definitely take notice of how all countries would vote on the UN resolution. On the same day, US President Donald Trump threatened to withhold American aid from all states that would support the motion.