MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a telephone call the Middle East settlement in the context of the resolution on Jerusalem’s status passed by the UN General Assembly.

"[They] reiterated their mutual commitment to further promoting efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis on the basis of international legal norms and the implementation of the Palestinian people’s right to create an independent state," the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

According to the Haberturk TV channel, the Turkish leader expressed his gratitude to Russia in this conversation, which voted for the UN General Assembly resolution on Jerusalem.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley earlier said ahead of the voting in the UN General Assembly that it would not affect Washington’s decision on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there but would affect the US’ attitude towards the UN. "We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world's largest contribution" to the UN, the US envoy said.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for the resolution against recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Nine countries, including Guatemala, Honduras, Israel and the United States, voted against it.

The document, which came as a response to the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, was supported by 128 states, including Russia, most European and Latin American countries, as well as Arab and Islamic countries. Thirty-five countries, including Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Australia, Canada and Mexico, abstained.