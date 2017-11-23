Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow to protect Russian senator detained in Nice — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 23, 14:20 UTC+3 SOCHI

On November 20, French police detained Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov, the Federation Council legislator

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue its work to protect senator Suleiman Kerimov, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He is protecting his interests himself. The necessary actions were taken, of course, at the level of our diplomatic missions. No doubt (we will continue this work)," Peskov said.

Kerimov was arrested at Nice airport overnight into Tuesday. French authorities are charging him with money laundering and tax evasion. The senator will not be jailed, but will have to remain on the territory of the Alpes-Maritimes department until the end of the investigation, with bail set at 5 mln euros.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow informed Paris that Kerimov is a senator and has a diplomatic passport and immunity in other states. However, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kerimov’s diplomatic immunity affects only his direct official powers.

Foreign policy
