Russian president, Saudi king discuss Syria, economic cooperation, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed the implementation of agreements that the two sides reached during King Salman's bilateral state visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The sides stated progress in bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, culture, the humanitarian sphere, and defense-related technologies, and they stressed the importance of further coordination of steps between Russia and Saudi Arabia on the markets of crude oil and natural gas," it said.

The report said the sides continued exchange of opinions on the situation in the Middle East.

"On the background of successful struggle against terrorist groupings in Syria, the parties disccused the prospects for durable peace settlement of the armed conflict," the press service said.