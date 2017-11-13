Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have signed contracts on air defense, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told Rossiya 24 on Monday.

"We have well-known contracts on air defense and other issues, which have been signed," Shugayev said, giving no details on the particular systems.

Earlier, the press service of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said Russia and Saudi Arabia had reached agreements on the supplies of S-400 missile systems.