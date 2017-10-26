Russian defense contractor delivers third regimental set of S-400 systems this year

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Almaz Antey concern has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry the third regimental set of the missile system S-400 Triumf this year, and a fourth set will be supplied before the end of the year, the concern’s press service said on Thursday.

"The Almaz Antey concern has delivered a new (second in October and third in 2017) regimental set of the S-400 Triumf missile system to the Russian Defense Ministry, as obliged under the state defense order."

The concern will supply another S-400 regimental set to the Defense Ministry before the end of 2017. Overall, four regimental sets will be delivered to the client this year.

The transfer took place at the Kapustin Yar military range, Astrakhan Region, where flights following real air targets were carried out, the press service reported.

S-400 Triumf

The S-400 Triumf consists of a combat control center and a radar servicing up to six air defense missile systems. Each system has up to 12 launchers carrying different types of missiles.

According to information provided by public sources, 19 regiments with S-400 were operating in the Russian Armed Forces by April 2017. This is in total 38 battalions and 304 launchers.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that four S-400 missile systems will be supplied to the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017. In September, Almaz Antey delivered to the Defense Ministry this year’s first regimental set of S-400 systems. Another regimental set followed in October.

The S-400 Triumf is a long-range air defense system authorized for service in 2007. It is meant for eliminating aircraft and cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium range ones, and can be used against ground targets. Deputy Commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces Viktor Gumenny said last April that S-400 systems had begun to be armed with missiles capable of hitting targets in near space.