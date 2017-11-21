Russian lawmaker does not rule out ban on Google and Facebook advertising

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said he does not rule out the introduction of a legislative ban on advertising on Google and Facebook.

"If global companies like Google, Facebook talk in the US Congress that they cannot separate bad advertising from good, dangerous from harmless, we are also concerned about it. We would also like to meet and talk about how to do this to protect Russian citizens from dangerous content. If it is not possible, let's just cover all advertising with a legislative decision," he said.

According to him, the move "maybe will not affect foreign residents, but will definitely affect Russian, and Google earns $34 bln per year in Russia."

"We are very concerned with the situation with unwanted dangerous advertising information in social networks," he said, noting that this is in no case about censorship.