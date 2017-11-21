Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmaker does not rule out ban on Google and Facebook advertising

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 21, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A lawmaker says does not rule out the introduction of a legislative ban on advertising on Google and Facebook.

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said he does not rule out the introduction of a legislative ban on advertising on Google and Facebook.

Read also

Senators suggest Russian companies launch Twitter ad boycott

"If global companies like Google, Facebook talk in the US Congress that they cannot separate bad advertising from good, dangerous from harmless, we are also concerned about it. We would also like to meet and talk about how to do this to protect Russian citizens from dangerous content. If it is not possible, let's just cover all advertising with a legislative decision," he said.

According to him, the move "maybe will not affect foreign residents, but will definitely affect Russian, and Google earns $34 bln per year in Russia."

"We are very concerned with the situation with unwanted dangerous advertising information in social networks," he said, noting that this is in no case about censorship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French police detain Russian senator in Nice — embassy
2
Russian troops receive over 3,000 advanced weapon systems
3
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
4
Czech president urges West, Russia to end sanctions
5
Facebook representatives to discuss compliance with Russian laws
6
UK foreign secretary expected to visit Russia in December — diplomat
7
Almost all Russian oil companies ready to extend OPEC+ deal — sources
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама