Lavrov: Current state of US-Russian relations won’t affect Nagorno-Karabakh cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 11:13 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat noted that "many areas of relations are at a deadlock"

BAKU, November 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the US on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was not damaged by the current state of relations between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, speaking at ADA (Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy).

"Cooperation on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was not affected by the current state of our bilateral affairs," he said, noting that "many areas of relations are at a deadlock."

"We share a position with the US and France, and it is well-known," Lavrov continued. "Co-chairmen, these tree countries, regularly meet at the level of ambassadors and ministers, as well as regularly visit the region."

The Russian foreign minister also expressed hope that the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan that was held in October will help overcome "some kind of stagnation" in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Topics
Nagorno-Karabakh
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
