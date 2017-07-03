Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Azerbaijani envoy says no progress achieved by OSCE on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

World
July 03, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The OSCE Minsk Group on settling the Nagorno-Karabakh issue has not yet achieved the desired results, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
Russia’s Foreign Ministry

Moscow says constitutional referendum won’t settle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

"The group, which includes three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, looks impressive, since these countries have great political weight and huge experience gained by their diplomats over decades," he said. "However, we see that the OSCE Minsk Group, set up in 1997, has been unable to reach the desired results, paving the way for the repairing of the damage caused by military activities and finding a political solution to the conflict," Bulbuloglu added.

"Azerbaijan has been emphasizing that the time has long come to take effective steps to resolve the conflict," he went on to say. "The current status quo, particularly the ongoing occupation of Azerbaijan’s territory, is unacceptable," the ambassador pointed out.

According to him, "there is a need to create conditions for substantive talks aimed at achieving actual results, which requires political will." "Talks should be specific, because in this particular case, it the result that matters and not the process," he concluded.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh (or Mountainous Karabakh) is a mostly Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan’s territory. It is a self-proclaimed independent republic, not recognized by any of the United Nations member states.

In 1988, hostilities broke out there between the forces reporting to the Baku government and Armenian residents. In 1994, a ceasefire was reached but relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained strained ever since.

Azerbaijan insists that its territorial integrity should be restored, refugees should return to Nagorno-Karabakh, and after that talks about its status could begin. Baku is ready to grant autonomy to the region, but is unwilling to hold direct talks with Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, Armenia strongly opposes the region’s reunification with Azerbaijan and says that its right to self-determination should be considered first.

Russia, France and the United States co-chair the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) which seeks to broker an end to the conflict.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
2
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
3
Russia’s non-resource exports may double to $200 bln by 2025
4
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the rise
5
Putin may come up with interesting proposals on combating terrorism at G20
6
Russia plans reconstruction of 18 Arctic airports
7
Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membership
TOP STORIES
Реклама