Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only through talks, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 18:09 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

"We need to agree on very complicated specifics that cover very delicate issues, including internal policy," Russia's top diplomat stressed

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only through talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavov said during today’s meeting with the Kant Baltic Federal University’s students.

"There is no other way than through negotiations," he said. "There were numerous agreements during the lengthy negotiation process, that took different shapes, and there were times we were close enough, even at arm’s length, but each time some instinct of mistrust coming either from one party or the other spoilt everything. Still, we have to continue the work."

The Russian top diplomat stressed that, despite a whole number of principles worked out during the negotiations, "we need to agree on very complicated specifics that cover very delicate issues, including internal policy."

"Still, we keep doing our best, for Russia, as you know, along with the US and France, is co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in which we regularly meet with the parties, so we will keep thinking of how to overcome small, but very important issues that haven’t been agreed upon yet," Lavrov concluded.

Реклама