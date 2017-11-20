Russian Politics & Diplomacy
President of Sudan to visit Russia on November 23

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 10:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Apart from economic cooperation, the parties will discuss the situation in Sudan’s neighboring countries

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir will visit Russia on Thursday, November 23, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The information about the Thursday meeting has been confirmed," he said. "Yes, they [the presidents of Russia and Sudan] will hold a meeting," the Kremlin aide added.

Sudan’s Ambassador to Russia Nadir Yusif El-Tayeb Babiker earlier told TASS that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was expected to visit Russia in November.

Sudanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit earlier told reporters that there were a lot of possibilities for economic cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow. "Many Russian companies are very active in mining, especially gold," he said. "One of the best international partners in the field of mining are Russian companies," the Sudanese minister added. At the same time, he said that there was room for bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture. However, the minister did not say what kind of contracts could be signed during Omar al-Bashir’s upcoming visit to Russia.

Apart from economic cooperation, the parties will discuss the situation in Sudan’s neighboring countries, including Libya and Yemen, as well as in East Africa in general, Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit said.

Share
