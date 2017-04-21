Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese companies confirm interest in Sakhalin-2 project

Business & Economy
April 21, 21:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Japanese companies confirmed their interest in financing the Sakhalin-2 project, purchases of liquefied natural gas and construction of the third phase of the project, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Read also

Envoy says Sakhalin may be linked to Russia’s mainland via tunnel and later to Japan
Sakhalin Energy becomes most environmentally responsible oil and gas company in Russia
Sakhalin government to allocate 1.6 billion rubles for tourism development until 2019
Hotel complex worth over 700 mln rubles to be built on Sakhalin island
Government reveals how much money Gazprom and Rosneft pour into offshore exploration
Construction of Russia-Japan power bridge may start on Russia’s mainland
Abe says Russian-Japanese economic activities on Kuril Islands will be exceptional

"As for Sakhalin-2, we discussed expansion of this project, construction of the third stage, and the Japanese partners confirmed their interest. Firstly, in purchases of liquefied natural gas from this project. Secondly, in the possibilities for financing the project, and in participating in the construction," he said.

Earlier, Russia and Japan held the third meeting of the advisory energy council with participation of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hiroshige Seko, responsible for the development of cooperation in the Russian direction, took part.

The Sakhalin-2 project is still the only Russia’s active project for production of liquefied natural gas. Sakhalin Energy operates the project, the company signed a production sharing agreement with the Russian side, represented by the Russian government and the Sakhalin region administration in 1994. It includes development of the Piltun-Astokhskoye oil field and the Lunskoye natural gas field offshore Sakhalin Island in the Okhotsk Sea, and associated infrastructure onshore, their recoverable reserves of which are estimated at 150 mln tonnes of oil and 500 bln cubic meters of gas. Shareholders of Sakhalin Energy - Gazprom (50%), Royal Dutch Shell (27.5%), Japanese Mitsui (12.5%) and Mitsubishi (10%).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Novak
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals the only way of dealing with US
2
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
3
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
4
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
5
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
6
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
7
Warning on possible suspension of chartered flight btw Russia, Turkey unlimited
TOP STORIES
Реклама