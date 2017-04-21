Back to Main page
Construction of Russia-Japan power bridge may start on Russia’s mainland

Business & Economy
April 21, 19:44 UTC+3 TOKYO
Earlier the countries discussed the constriction of the power bridge only from the island of Sakhalin
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, April 21. /TASS/. Russia and Japan are considering an option of building the power bridge between the countries from the city of Vladivostok, Russia’s Far East, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.

Read also
Envoy says Sakhalin may be linked to Russia’s mainland via tunnel and later to Japan

Earlier the countries discussed the constriction of the power bridge only from the island of Sakhalin.

"We are talking about laying a cable of a great capacity from Russia to Japan, We are considering different options - either from Sakhalin Island or from the mainland - Vladivostok," he said.

Novak stressed that the discussion is continuing and the companies are studying the economic feasibility of the construction.

"At the present time, it cannot be said that any decisions have been taken on this project," the minister said.

He added that the parties will try not to delay the final decision on the power bridge.

Power bridge project

The idea of ··building a power bridge between Russia and Japan has been discussed since 2000. Previously the cost of the project was estimated at approximately $5.6 billion.

It is expected that electricity supplies to Japan will be carried out from several power generation plants located on the island of Sakhalin.

Japanese businesses are interested in the project. One of the active supporters of this concept is head of the SoftBank Group Masayoshi Son.

The project implies supplies of electricity from Russia to Japan in the volume of up to 2 GW in the future the supplies may increase to 5 GW.

Earlier Rosseti Group Head Oleg Budargin said that Japanese companies are ready to invest $11 bln in the construction of the power bridge.

