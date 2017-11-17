Russian Politics & Diplomacy
South Africa’s Ruzow Diamonds mulls diamond cutting in Russia

Business & Economy
November 17, 15:15 UTC+3 WINDHOEK

According to a Russian official, "preparations are underway"

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

WINDHOEK, November 17. /TASS/. South Africa’s Ruzow Diamonds explores an opportunity of investing into a diamond cutting facility in Vladivostok, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Trutnev said on Friday.

"I would say in general terms that [several companies] approached us after India’s KGK opened a cutting facility and said that they would come if provided with similar conditions. We said conditions are similar for everyone and they would have exactly the same conditions. So, preparations are underway," Trutnev said.

"It is performed," the official added responding to a question whether such examination is underway with Ruzow Diamonds.

