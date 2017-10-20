Russia mines unique 34.17-carat yellow diamond

YAKUTSK, October 20. /TASS/. Almazy Anabara, an affiliate of Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa, has extracted a large 34.17-carat yellow diamond in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the company reported Friday.

"It is the largest fancy-colored rough diamond extracted by the company this year. The rough diamond, extracted from Ebelyakh alluvial deposit, measures 20.17 х 19.65 х 15.1 mm. It is a transparent intense yellow crystal with a small inclusion in the intermediate zone," the report said.

The plan is to deliver it to the United Selling Organization Alrosa (USO Alrosa) in Moscow where the company’s specialists will give it a more detailed and accurate assessment, before the end of October.

"The company’s specialists are still to study the stone more in detail, but we can say in advance that it is fancy vivid yellow, which is very rare and highly valued. The stone will become a worthy addition to our collection of large rare-colored diamonds that we are forming and will bring to the market," USO Alrosa director Evgeny Agureev was quoted as saying.

Almazy Anabara is traditionally the leader in the number of fancy-colored stones, Rosneft said. Earlier this year, it also extracted a unique 27.85-carat pure pink diamond, the largest pink stone in the company’s history.