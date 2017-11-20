Diplomat slams US-led coalition in Syria for double-dealing with terrorists

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The US-led coalition has not given up the double-dealing with terrorists in Syria, while support for extremists from abroad continues, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Alexey Borodavkin, told Izvestia.

"In violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the funding of armed jihadists from abroad continues," he said. "The US-led Western coalition has never given up the double-dealing with terrorists in Syria."

On November 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the operation to liberate the city of Abu Kamal carried by Syrian government troops backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces had revealed direct interaction and support for the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) by the US-led coalition. The Defense Ministry noted, in particular, that the coalition’s aircraft attempted to prevent the Russian Aerospace Forces from bombing IS terrorists near Abu Kemal. The Pentagon has rejected these accusations.