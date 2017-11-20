Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kadyrov claims militants attacking police post in Chechnya plotted ‘high-profile crime’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 8:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two militants attempted to assault Russian Guard officers, the leader of Chechnya said

Share
1 pages in this article
Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov

© Yelena Afonina/TASS

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Militants who attacked a police post near Chechnya’s village of Roshni-Chu had planned to seize weapons "to commit a high-profile crime," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"Two young men attempted to assault police and Russian Guard officers at a post near the village of Roshni-Chu in the Urus-Martan district. They fired a grenade and then opened gunfire at the post. They planned to shoot dead police officers, to seize their firearms and munitions to later commit a high-profile crime. Thanks to the prompt and efficient actions of Chechen police and National Guard officers, both attackers were neutralized," he wrote on Telegram.

Read also
Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov

Head of Chechnya suggests imposing death penalty on terrorist recruiters

According to the Chechen leader, the attackers were identified as Akhmed Chakhzkiyev, 36, and Adam Tsutsayev, 31.

Kadyrov confirmed that no one from among law enforcers had been seriously hurt. One policeman received minor injuries. Measures have been taken to find possible accomplices, he added.

The incident was reported earlier by the Russian Interior Ministry’s department for Chechnya. A spokesman told TASS that two militants had attacked a police post near the village of Roshni-Chu in Chechnya to be killed by policemen. According to the spokesman, the incident took place overnight to Sunday. "The two attackers were killed in retaliatory fire. Policemen were not hurt," the spokesman said, adding that the attackers had been identified.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Ramzan Kadyrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zimbabwe’s president agrees to step down after 37 years in power — agency
2
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
3
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
4
Foreign diplomats apologize for Russophobia on sidelines of events - Russia’s envoy
5
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
6
Syrian army clashes with Islamic State in Abu Kamal — SANA
7
Saakashvili pledges to begin ‘popular impeachment’ in Ukraine on December 3
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама