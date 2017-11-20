Kadyrov claims militants attacking police post in Chechnya plotted ‘high-profile crime’

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Militants who attacked a police post near Chechnya’s village of Roshni-Chu had planned to seize weapons "to commit a high-profile crime," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"Two young men attempted to assault police and Russian Guard officers at a post near the village of Roshni-Chu in the Urus-Martan district. They fired a grenade and then opened gunfire at the post. They planned to shoot dead police officers, to seize their firearms and munitions to later commit a high-profile crime. Thanks to the prompt and efficient actions of Chechen police and National Guard officers, both attackers were neutralized," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the Chechen leader, the attackers were identified as Akhmed Chakhzkiyev, 36, and Adam Tsutsayev, 31.

Kadyrov confirmed that no one from among law enforcers had been seriously hurt. One policeman received minor injuries. Measures have been taken to find possible accomplices, he added.

The incident was reported earlier by the Russian Interior Ministry’s department for Chechnya. A spokesman told TASS that two militants had attacked a police post near the village of Roshni-Chu in Chechnya to be killed by policemen. According to the spokesman, the incident took place overnight to Sunday. "The two attackers were killed in retaliatory fire. Policemen were not hurt," the spokesman said, adding that the attackers had been identified.