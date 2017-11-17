Russia to respond reasonably and in kind to US measures against Russian media — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to the US measures against Russian media measuredly and in kind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We know where the source of all these tendencies (about Russia’s alleged intervention in other countries’ domestic affairs) is: this is the United States that is taking absolutely unacceptable and inadmissible measures against mass media, firstly against the RT [television channel,]" Lavrov said. "We have to respond of course, but we will do it reasonably and only in kind, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin said."

On November 15, the State Duma unilaterally adopted a law that recognizes a media outlet as a foreign agent if it is financed from abroad. Following the registration as a foreign agent, a media outlet will face restrictions and obligations that are currently provided for non-profit organizations that are foreign agents. They will also face responsibility similar to that for non-profit organizations in case of law violations. The specified decision of the chamber came as a response to the demand placed by the US Department of Justice towards RT America - the Russian television company’s branch in the US - to be registered as a foreign agent in the United States.