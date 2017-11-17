Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to respond reasonably and in kind to US measures against Russian media — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 17, 13:59 UTC+3

The United States is taking absolutely unacceptable and inadmissible measures against mass media, the Russian top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to the US measures against Russian media measuredly and in kind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We know where the source of all these tendencies (about Russia’s alleged intervention in other countries’ domestic affairs) is: this is the United States that is taking absolutely unacceptable and inadmissible measures against mass media, firstly against the RT [television channel,]" Lavrov said. "We have to respond of course, but we will do it reasonably and only in kind, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin said."

Read also

Diplomat takes on ‘baffled’ questions about media’s fate in Russia in light of new law

Kremlin notes Moscow's foreign agent law bites back at US crackdown on Russian media

RT expects American media to face same restrictions in Russia as RT in US

Russia’s State Duma passes amendments to foreign agent media law

RT America registers as foreign agent in US

On November 15, the State Duma unilaterally adopted a law that recognizes a media outlet as a foreign agent if it is financed from abroad. Following the registration as a foreign agent, a media outlet will face restrictions and obligations that are currently provided for non-profit organizations that are foreign agents. They will also face responsibility similar to that for non-profit organizations in case of law violations. The specified decision of the chamber came as a response to the demand placed by the US Department of Justice towards RT America - the Russian television company’s branch in the US - to be registered as a foreign agent in the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
2
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
3
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
5
Russia, Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers to meet this week — Lavrov
6
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Eurasian Economic Union close to signing free trade zone agreement with China
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама