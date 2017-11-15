Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

RT expects American media to face same restrictions in Russia as RT in US

World
November 15, 20:38 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

Simonyan commented on the US Department of Justice’s demand that RT America should register as a foreign agent

Share
1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, November 15. /TASS/. Mass media financed by the US government will face the same type of restrictions in Russia that the U.S. Administration has subjected RT channel to, the RT editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan told TASS on Wednesday.

She is visiting the Netherlands to attend the News Exchange international news media conference.

"I’ve already said that you can’t chop wood without making chips fly," she said. "People in Washington can’t make out who’s the boss there Trump or and anti-Trump coalition, and we have fallen victim to that strife."

Simonyan said it with reference to the US Department of Justice’s demand to the RT America to register as a foreign agent.

Read also
Margarita Simonyan

RT America registers as foreign agent in US

"And now the American media in Russia will fall victim to what the US government has done to us," she said meaning amendments to legislation making it possible to assign the status of foreign agents to the mass media drawing on funds from abroad.

"The media receiving funds from the US government will be subjected to the same type of limitations in Russia," Simonyan said.

When a reporter asked her if the amendments might furnish the Western media with a yet another pretext for allegations about restrictions on freedom of the press in Russia, she said:

"There’s no need to look back at them."

"They talk about restrictions of free speech, laws or no laws," Simonyan said. "Whatever we do, they’ll keep saying this."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers deliver massive strike against IS terrorists near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
3
Russia's defense contractor reveals bulk of Arab states' order portfolio
4
Russia to float out next-generation strategic nuclear submarine on November 17
5
Berlin seeks dialogue with Moscow, German government says
6
Russian MP says Moscow must unmask US support for IS at global political venues
7
Putin to have tour of famous monastery in New Jerusalem near Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама