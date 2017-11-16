Russian embassy requests UK universities to provide data on Russia's meddling in Brexit

LONDON, November 16. /TASS/. Russian embassy in London has sent queries to three universities for the original materials confirming the claims about Russia’s meddling in Brexit.

“Anti-Brexit Russian bots” from Glasgow must feel offended. pic.twitter.com/7lcTdD0fdv — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 16 November 2017

The embassy said it in a response for the Russian media, which asked it if it had been familiarized with what the UK media called a research by ‘British researchers’ on the ‘Russian influence through social networks’ on the results of last year’s referendum on pulling out of the EU.

"Unfortunately, the British media have a habit to quote unpublished documents and other confidential sources," the embassy said in a report.

"Since the latest articles on Russian-UK relations contain false claims against us, we sent requests to the relevant universities [Edinburgh and Swansea in the UK and Berkeley in the U.S.] to provide the original materials to us."