Russian embassy requests UK universities to provide data on Russia's meddling in Brexit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 21:13 UTC+3 LONDON

According to Russian diplomats, the British media have a habit to quote unpublished documents and other confidential sources

© EPA/ANDY RAIN

LONDON, November 16. /TASS/. Russian embassy in London has sent queries to three universities for the original materials confirming the claims about Russia’s meddling in Brexit.

The embassy said it in a response for the Russian media, which asked it if it had been familiarized with what the UK media called a research by ‘British researchers’ on the ‘Russian influence through social networks’ on the results of last year’s referendum on pulling out of the EU.

Lawmaker blasts UK prime minister's Russia remark as double standards

"Unfortunately, the British media have a habit to quote unpublished documents and other confidential sources," the embassy said in a report.

"Since the latest articles on Russian-UK relations contain false claims against us, we sent requests to the relevant universities [Edinburgh and Swansea in the UK and Berkeley in the U.S.] to provide the original materials to us."

