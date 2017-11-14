Lawmaker blasts UK prime minister's Russia remark as double standards

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky has castigated a statement by UK Prime Minister Theresa May who accused Russia of trying to undermine the global order.

"I strongly disagree with the statement that Russia allegedly tries to undermine the 'international order'. This is a display of double standards," Slutsky, who heads the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) International Affairs Committee, told reporters.

The MP stressed that Russia’s steps on the global arena are always measured and fully in line with all international rules. "I would not say this about some our 'strategic friends' who, when hiding behind the UN Security Council’s resolutions, carried out steps, which absolutely violate the spirit of these resolutions, solely to the benefit of their geopolitical interests."

Slutsky noted that "like the United Kingdom, Russia is not seeking to return to the Cold War." "We are ready to develop mutual dialogue and partnership relations. However, this process should be mutual and on equal and parity conditions."

In her speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London on Monday, the UK PM said Russia's actions "threaten the international order on which we all depend." The UK does not want "to return to the Cold War or to be in a state of perpetual confrontation," she stressed. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit Moscow in the coming months, she noted.