Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawmaker blasts UK prime minister's Russia remark as double standards

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 14, 11:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UK PM said "it is Russia's actions which threaten the international order on which we all depend"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky has castigated a statement by UK Prime Minister Theresa May who accused Russia of trying to undermine the global order.

"I strongly disagree with the statement that Russia allegedly tries to undermine the 'international order'. This is a display of double standards," Slutsky, who heads the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) International Affairs Committee, told reporters.

Read also
Theresa May

Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptable

The MP stressed that Russia’s steps on the global arena are always measured and fully in line with all international rules. "I would not say this about some our 'strategic friends' who, when hiding behind the UN Security Council’s resolutions, carried out steps, which absolutely violate the spirit of these resolutions, solely to the benefit of their geopolitical interests."

Slutsky noted that "like the United Kingdom, Russia is not seeking to return to the Cold War." "We are ready to develop mutual dialogue and partnership relations. However, this process should be mutual and on equal and parity conditions."

In her speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London on Monday, the UK PM said Russia's actions "threaten the international order on which we all depend." The UK does not want "to return to the Cold War or to be in a state of perpetual confrontation," she stressed. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit Moscow in the coming months, she noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lawmaker blasts UK prime minister's Russia remark as double standards
2
Russia, US thoroughly discuss possibility to deploy UN mission to Ukraine
3
Tupolev dismisses all of tycoons’ requests for converting warplane into business jet
4
North Korea’s parliament invites State Duma members to visit Pyongyang
5
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
6
PM Medvedev to participate in East Asia Summit in Philippines
7
Kazakhstan’s Su-30 fighters to first follow Russia’s Tu-95 bombers at drills in Tajikistan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама