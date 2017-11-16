Russia regrets new US restrictions on Cuba

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow regrets new discriminatory measures taken by Washington against Havana, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

"On November 9, new measures against Cuba took effect, which were developed by the US Department of State, Department of the Treasury and Department of Commerce in order to implement the new policy towards Cuba, announced by US President Donald Trump in June," the statement reads. "The steps that the current US administration has been taking can only cause regret. This is another proof of a setback in relations between Cuba and the United States and the wrap-up of achievements made during the short period of movement towards normalization of relations," the Russian foreign ministry added.

According to the statement, "such discriminatory steps, aimed at implementing the US course to increase sanctions pressure on the country, create new barriers for Cuba’s social and economic development, as confirmed by the results of the UN General Assembly voting on the resolution dubbed Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba." The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that 191 countries had supported the resolution, while the United States had voted against it.