Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia regrets new US restrictions on Cuba

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 13:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On November 9, new measures against Cuba took effect

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow regrets new discriminatory measures taken by Washington against Havana, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

Read also

New US policy towards Cuba means return to Cold War — Russia’s Foreign Ministry

"On November 9, new measures against Cuba took effect, which were developed by the US Department of State, Department of the Treasury and Department of Commerce in order to implement the new policy towards Cuba, announced by US President Donald Trump in June," the statement reads. "The steps that the current US administration has been taking can only cause regret. This is another proof of a setback in relations between Cuba and the United States and the wrap-up of achievements made during the short period of movement towards normalization of relations," the Russian foreign ministry added.

According to the statement, "such discriminatory steps, aimed at implementing the US course to increase sanctions pressure on the country, create new barriers for Cuba’s social and economic development, as confirmed by the results of the UN General Assembly voting on the resolution dubbed Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba." The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that 191 countries had supported the resolution, while the United States had voted against it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: NATO races to woo Serbia and Afghanistan to shed its Soviet past
2
UN gave no mandate on deploying US troops to Syria — Russian Foreign Ministry
3
Moscow indignant US secret services publish information about Russian transactions
4
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
5
Over 622,000 tickets to 2018 World Cup allocated upon conclusion of first window of sales
6
Russian Defense Ministry furnishes genuine photos of IS gunmen leaving Abu Kamal
7
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама