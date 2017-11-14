Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian State Duma Council to send delegation to North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 14, 15:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma Council has supported a proposal to send a parliamentary delegation to North Korea

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The State Duma Council has supported a proposal to send a parliamentary delegation to North Korea, Head of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Tuesday.

"The State Duma Council has supported this decision. The delegation [of parliamentary members] to North Korea will be formed and headed by Kazbek Taisayev as the coordinator of the MP group on cooperation with North Korea’s parliament," Slutsky said.

State Duma First Vice Speaker Ivan Melnikov also confirmed this information to TASS. "The State Duma Council’s decision is positive. The composition of the delegation is being currently determined. Four to five MPs headed by Kazbek Taisayev are expected to go to North Korea," he added.

Taisayev, for his part, explained that the parliamentary group that will visit North Korea will consist of representatives from all State Duma factions. "According to our plans, this visit may be held in late November - early December," he specified.

Earlier, the MP reported that North Korea’s parliament had sent an official invitation to the State Duma on the name of its Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

