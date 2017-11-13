Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to assist Iran, Iraq in earthquake aftermath

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 13, 14:29 UTC+3

According to the latest information, more than 350 people have been killed

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to assist Iran and Iraq in the deadly earthquake aftermath, a source in the ministry’s press service told TASS.

According to the source, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent messages of condolences to Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Iraqi counterpart Qasim Mohammad al-Araji, expressing readiness to assist their countries in dealing with the earthquake aftermath.

"On behalf of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, I offer you my deepest condolences. Please let us know if the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s staff and resources could be of any help in dealing with the disaster aftermath," the ministry’s press service said citing the message.

A strong earthquake hit the Iran-Iraq border region late on Sunday. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the region had initially been hit by two tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.3. During the night, at least 20 aftershocks were recorded, with magnitudes of up to 4.9.

According to the latest information, more than 350 people have been killed. As many as 3,950 people have been injured, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

Iran’s Press TV channel earlier cited sources in the country’s National Disaster Management Organization as saying that 328 people had been killed and 2,530 injured.

