MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit an area at the Iranian-Iraqi border on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

The quake’s epicenter was located 32 kilometers north of the Iranian city of Sarpol-e Zahab and 100 kilometers southeast of Iraq’s Sulaumaniyah at a depth of ten kilometers.

A TASS correspondent reported from Kuwait City that earth tremors had been felt in that city.