At least 200 people killed in Iraq’s earthquake — media

World
November 13, 9:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on late Sunday on the border between Iran and Iraq

© Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. At least 200 people have been killed in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on late Sunday on the border between Iran and Iraq, Iran’s Press TV reported on Monday.

According to the established emergency response center, the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah and Ilam bore the brunt, with most victims and damages reported there.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani ordered to provide all necessary help to the injured. Red Crescent’s local branch started search and rescue operations in the area of the accident, and additional rescue units were dispatched there. Mobile hospitals were set up in the damaged areas to supply necessary products, warm clothes and fuel to people.

