Lavrov, Tillerson discuss in Da Nang the Syrian settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 11, 10:58 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State have held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian and U.S. top diplomats, Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson, at a meeting in Da Nang on Saturday discussed the situation in Syria and settlement of the conflict in that country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On November 11, on sidelines of the APEC forum in Da Nang (Vietnam), the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson," the ministry said in a statement. "They discussed settlement of the Syrian crisis and joint actions in that direction."

