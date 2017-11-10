Back to Main page
Russian embassy comments on Moscow’s alleged role in Catalonia crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 17:42 UTC+3 MADRID

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed more than once that events in Catalonia are Spain’s domestic affair

MADRID, November 10. /TASS/. Some Spanish media reports on alleged Russian role in Catalonia’s crisis distort the reality in the region, Russia’s Embassy in Madrid said on Friday.

"We are again surprised how some Spanish mass media outlets stir up hysteria about the alleged "Russian hand" in Catalonia and do not help the readers to see the real situation and possible ways of solving problems in this autonomous community," the Embassy said.

"In both Russia and Spain, journalists enjoy freedom of formulating their own opinion, but our journalistic culture does not allow disseminating fake news," it stressed.

EL Pais daily earlier wrote that hackers based in Russia allegedly helped the Catalan authorities to maintain a website on the independence referendum. The paper also accused some Russian mass media of biased coverage of the situation in the region.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow’s attitude to the situation in Spain remains unchanged, stressing that events in Catalonia are Spain’s domestic affair. Moscow proceeds from the understanding that events in the Spanish region will further develop in accordance with the country’s constitution and legislation.

On October 27, Catalonia’s parliament voted for a resolution proclaiming independence on the basis of the results of a referendum the autonomy held on October 1. The Spanish authorities declared the plebiscite illegal. The Senate (upper house of the Spanish parliament) approved of Madrid’s request for using Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution. This article, never used before, allows for restricting Catalonia’s self-government.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that a decision had been made to oust Catalan leader Carlos Puidgemont and his government. Also, Rajoy dismissed the Catalan parliament and called an early parliamentary election in the autonomy on December 21.

