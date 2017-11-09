Russian embassy calls on international organization to react to US’ demands to RT channel

Russian senator calls US demand of RT’s foreign agent registration ‘dirty political game’Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 19:16
WASHINGTON, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has called on organizations which monitor the situation with the mass media in the United States to comment on the US authorities’ demand that the Russian RT television channel register as a foreign agent.
"We call on organizations that monitor the situation with the mass media in the United States to provide an adequate reaction. We wander what the OSCE’s reaction could be," the embassy said on its Facebook account on Thursday.