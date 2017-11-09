Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy calls on international organization to react to US’ demands to RT channel

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 19:54 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Moscow looking at possible ways to respond to US’ actions against Russian media

Russian senator calls US demand of RT’s foreign agent registration ‘dirty political game’

Washington demands that RT should register as foreign agent by November 13

Twitter removes advertising from all RT and Sputnik accounts

WASHINGTON, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has called on organizations which monitor the situation with the mass media in the United States to comment on the US authorities’ demand that the Russian RT television channel register as a foreign agent.

"We call on organizations that monitor the situation with the mass media in the United States to provide an adequate reaction. We wander what the OSCE’s reaction could be," the embassy said on its Facebook account on Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow challenges US to prove that Pentagon biomarker research does not violate law
2
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
3
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — source
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
US accuses Russia of INF treaty violations to excuse its own — senator
6
Russia’s latest frigate Admiral Makarov holds missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea
7
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама