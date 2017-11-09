Washington demands that RT should register as foreign agent by November 13

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice has said the US branch of Russia’s RT television channel, RT America, should register as a foreign agent before November 13, the network reported on its website on Thursday.

In case of failure to comply with this demand within this period of time, the bank accounts of RT America can be frozen, while its head could face arrest.

On Thursday, RT Managing Director Alexey Nikolov said at a meeting of the Provisional Commission of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Information Policy and Media Interaction that he had not registered as a foreign agent in the US within the period of time set by the US authorities. He recalled that the US Department of Justice had sent a written notification to the TV channel’s top officials regarding the need to become a foreign agent by October 17.

Nikolov noted that foreign agent status implies a wide range of measures by the US authorities, but no one knows what exactly can follow after this status is acquired. He stressed that foreign agent status could be very dangerous for RT staff and all those who interact with this TV channel.