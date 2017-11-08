Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss situation in Yemen, Lebanon

Mathematics in native language: How Siberia keeps indigenous languagesBusiness & Economy November 08, 18:50
Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 18:42
French diva Patricia Kaas to go on 12-city Russia tourSociety & Culture November 08, 18:36
Spain's Constitutional Court annuls Catalonia’s declaration of independenceWorld November 08, 17:53
Interior Ministry plans on photographing and fingerprinting visa-free travelersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 16:56
Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in VietnamRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 16:36
Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin to pay World Boxing Council $250,000 fineSport November 08, 16:22
Putin, Erdogan to meet on November 13 — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 16:11
Russian businessman Polonsky declares intention to run for presidentSociety & Culture November 08, 15:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi top diplomat Adel Al-Jubeir held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, discussing the situation in Yemen and Lebanon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The Saudi foreign minister shared his assessments of the situation in Yemen and Lebanon, and mentioned the measures that the Saudi authorities were taking to counter corruption," the statement reads.
"Russia has supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts to arrange an expanded meeting of the Syrian opposition in Riyadh, in order to form a united delegation to participate in the Geneva talks based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement reads.