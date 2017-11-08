Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss situation in Yemen, Lebanon

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi top diplomat Adel Al-Jubeir held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, discussing the situation in Yemen and Lebanon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Saudi foreign minister shared his assessments of the situation in Yemen and Lebanon, and mentioned the measures that the Saudi authorities were taking to counter corruption," the statement reads.

"Russia has supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts to arrange an expanded meeting of the Syrian opposition in Riyadh, in order to form a united delegation to participate in the Geneva talks based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement reads.