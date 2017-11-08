Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss situation in Yemen, Lebanon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 18:11 UTC+3

Russian and Saudi diplomats have held a telephone conversation

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin, Saudi king discuss situation on oil market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi top diplomat Adel Al-Jubeir held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, discussing the situation in Yemen and Lebanon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Saudi foreign minister shared his assessments of the situation in Yemen and Lebanon, and mentioned the measures that the Saudi authorities were taking to counter corruption," the statement reads.

"Russia has supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts to arrange an expanded meeting of the Syrian opposition in Riyadh, in order to form a united delegation to participate in the Geneva talks based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine slaps sanctions on 18 Russian companies
2
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
3
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
4
Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incident
5
Press review: Kiev eyes cutting ties with Moscow and Russia-NATO ties stuck in neutral
6
Russia delivers six Yak-130 combat trainers to Myanmar
7
Warming in Yakutia slows down over recent decade — researchers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама