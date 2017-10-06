Putin, Saudi king discuss situation on oil market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed the situation on the global oil market during the talks, the President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Undoubtedly, the state of affairs in the oil markets and Russian-Saudi cooperation in the interests of stabilizing the situation on these markets were touched upon," the Kremlin spokesman said.

When answering the question about the alleged proposal of the Russian leader to extend the deal on reduction of oil production after March 2018, Peskov stressed that Putin only "admits such a possibility."

"This is an extremely important point," Peskov said.

Military cooperation

Military technical cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia is not directed against other countries, and concerns are baseless in this regard, the Kremlin affirmed.

Responding to a question on whether Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on S-400 deliveries, Peskov just said that "military technical cooperation was actually on the agenda of yesterday’s highest-level talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia." "I cannot provide more details save the ones that were given earlier," he admitted.

"We are confident that development of cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia chiefly in the interests of our countries will be beneficial to the world and regional stability and is not directed against any third party in any way," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "So, we regard any statements of concerns over this issue as baseless," Peskov stated.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that "no doubt, this issue [military technical cooperation] is a sensitive one." "Work on these issues will continue," he affirmed.

On Thursday, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud were held. Then, Rosoboronexport and Saudi Arabian Military Industries signed a memorandum on purchase and localization of military products. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters of Saudi Arabia’s interest in buying S-400s which has not been formalized yet. Still, the US stated that it is concerned about the interest to purchase Russian S-400s expressed by some countries.