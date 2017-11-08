Back to Main page
Moscow court refuses to consider Navalny’s lawsuit against Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court has refused to accept Navalny's lawsuit against the Russian president

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has refused to consider Aleksey Navalny’s lawsuit against Russian President Vladimir Putin, filed over what the petitioner described as the authorities’ refusal to permit rallies in a number of cities, the court’s spokeswoman Anastasiya Dzyurko has told TASS.

"The court registered Aleksey Navalny’s administrative lawsuit against the Russian president for declaring actions taken by the head of state as illegal. The court refused to accept the lawsuit," Dzyurko said.

The lawyer of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, said Navalny had asked the court to declare as illegal actions by the head of state that allegedly resulted in the municipal authorities’ refusal to agree the rallies.

"We regard the refusal to issue permissions for holding rallies as a trend. We believe that the central authorities must bear responsibility for that," he said.

Earlier, lawyer Ilya Remeslo, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said he had examined Navalny’s requests for rallies to find out that his claims over reportedly massive bans on the demonstrations the blogger was referring to had nothing to do with the reality.

"I made a decision to check if there was documentary proof of that in open sources. Also, I received replies to my queries from the municipal authorities. As a result, I compiled a long list of cities where Navalny had no problems with getting permission to hold rallies," Remeslo said on Facebook, adding that Navalny had obtained more than a hundred permissions for demonstrations in 47 Russian cities.

