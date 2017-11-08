Exchange of threats between US, North Korea will bring no good, Lavrov says

Report on Syria chemical attacks probe ‘deeply disappointing’ - Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 3:43
DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. The exchange of threats and insults between the United States and North Korea will bring no good and there is the need to resume talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said commenting on Donald Trump’s statement.
"We have voiced our stance on what is going on several times: we are convinced that the exchange of threats and even the exchange of insults, and these things have been from both sides, will bring no good," Lavrov said.
"There is the need to sit down and agree, there is the Russian-Chinese proposal," he said. "We are convinced that there is no alternative to peaceful settlement."