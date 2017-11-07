Putin orders to earmark $5 mln to help Vietnam hit by typhoon

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued instructions to provide assistance to Vietnam affected by typhoon Damri. "The head of state has ordered the Cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance [to Vietnam], to conduct a humanitarian operation," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. "According to [Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir] Puchkov, an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft with humanitarian aid is getting ready for departure. The president also ordered to earmark $5 mln to render assistance to Vietnam. To this end, cooperation has been established between all relevant services."

"In general, the president and Russia proceed from the assumption that this initiative will be heeded, and the countries that will take part in the APEC summit in Vietnam, in the city of Da Nang in the second half of this week, will express solidarity with the Vietnamese people in the form and to the extent, which they deem appropriate for themselves," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

According to Peskov, Putin discussed the situation with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. It was noted at the meeting that death toll from the typhoon that hit central Vietnam exceeded 60 people, while dozens are missing, and these figures are growing. About 80,000 buildings were damaged and nearly 40,000 people were evacuated.

Typhoon Damri that hit the central part of Vietnam over the weekend has become the most severe disaster for that country over the past two decades. Over 30,000 people had to leave their homes because of the floods.

On Sunday, the Russian Federal Tourism Agency called on Russian tourists in Vietnam to be more cautious in connection with the typhoon and take into account the weather conditions. There are no reports on Russians affected by the disaster, the federal agency said.