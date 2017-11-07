Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin orders to earmark $5 mln to help Vietnam hit by typhoon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 07, 13:23 UTC+3

The Russian president also ordered to send humanitarian aid

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued instructions to provide assistance to Vietnam affected by typhoon Damri. "The head of state has ordered the Cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance [to Vietnam], to conduct a humanitarian operation," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. "According to [Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir] Puchkov, an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft with humanitarian aid is getting ready for departure. The president also ordered to earmark $5 mln to render assistance to Vietnam. To this end, cooperation has been established between all relevant services."

Read also

Russia ready to help Vietnam deal with typhoon aftermath

"In general, the president and Russia proceed from the assumption that this initiative will be heeded, and the countries that will take part in the APEC summit in Vietnam, in the city of Da Nang in the second half of this week, will express solidarity with the Vietnamese people in the form and to the extent, which they deem appropriate for themselves," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

According to Peskov, Putin discussed the situation with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. It was noted at the meeting that death toll from the typhoon that hit central Vietnam exceeded 60 people, while dozens are missing, and these figures are growing. About 80,000 buildings were damaged and nearly 40,000 people were evacuated.

Typhoon Damri that hit the central part of Vietnam over the weekend has become the most severe disaster for that country over the past two decades. Over 30,000 people had to leave their homes because of the floods.

On Sunday, the Russian Federal Tourism Agency called on Russian tourists in Vietnam to be more cautious in connection with the typhoon and take into account the weather conditions. There are no reports on Russians affected by the disaster, the federal agency said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Vietnam
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat stresses US 'responsible' for Ukrainian leadership's behavior
2
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
3
Russia’s long-range precision weapons prove high efficiency in Syria — defense minister
4
Russian journalists wounded in Syria return home
5
Moscow hopes to avoid Russia's non-participation in 2018 Winter Olympics — Kremlin
6
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
7
Sirius experiment: 17 days of 'flight to the Moon' and 38 hours without sleep
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама