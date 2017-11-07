Back to Main page
Russia ready to help Vietnam deal with typhoon aftermath

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 07, 11:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Damri typhoon that hit the central part of Vietnam over the weekend claimed the lives of at least 61 people, according to Reuters

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to provide assistance to Vietnam in dealing with the effects of the Damri typhoon, which has become the most severe disaster for that country over the past two decades, head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Anna Popova, said at a meeting with senior officials and public health experts of the Eastern Asia Summit member-countries on Tuesday.

Russian emergencies minister offers assistance to Mexico after devastating quake

"I hope we will have time to talk with our colleagues from Vietnam, considering the flood problem. We are ready to provide the assistance that can be required," she said.

Reuters earlier reported that the Damri typhoon that hit the central part of Vietnam over the weekend claimed the lives of at least 61 people, while 28 others have been reported missing.

On Sunday, the Russian Federal Tourism Agency called on Russian tourists in Vietnam to be more cautious in connection with the Damri typhoon and take into account the weather conditions. There are no reports on Russians affected by the disaster, the federal agency said.

