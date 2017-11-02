Back to Main page
Russia and Saudi Arabia to ease visa requirements for certain category of citizens

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 11:14 UTC+3 RIYADH

the Foreign Ministry’s experts are working at the procedure

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are negotiating eased visa requirements for certain citizens, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the two countries’ businessmen on Thursday.

Read also

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ supplies

"Currently, a number of documents are being developed, particularly aimed at simplifying trip (requirements) for certain citizens of Russia and Saudi Arabia," he said.

Russia’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov said that the Foreign Ministry’s experts are working at the documents now.

"I expect a positive response on the Saudi Arabia's proposal in the near future, which will substantially ease the process of granting visas," Novak said.

