Future wars will be fought in air and outer space — Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 01, 11:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Reconnaissance is becoming more and more important, the senator notes

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Future wars, should they break out, will have to be fought not only in the air, but also in outer space, the former commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force, chairman of the Federation Council’s defense and security committee, Viktor Bondarev, has told TASS in an interview.

"Over the past two years we’ve mastered the skill of fighting wars in a new way. The Syrian campaign indicates that all future wars will be fought not only in the air, but also in space. The corresponding arm or service of the Armed Forces will enjoy priority. It will be a war of high technologies. Already now it is clear that resisting the means of modern warfare with just rifles and machineguns will be practically impossible," he said.

An important role, he said, is being played by reconnaissance, control of airspace targeting of cruise missiles from outer space.

