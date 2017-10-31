Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump fails to break through impasse in relations with Russia, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 14:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Although, the US president always confirms his interest in normalizing ties with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has so far failed to stop this negative inertia in relations with Moscow ushered in by his predecessor Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting with the members of the Association of European Businesses.

Read also

Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia

"It is regrettable that Obama’s strive to ruin Russian-US relations created this inertia, and so many people caught it up among the Democrats and some of them among the Republicans," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, all these groups are doing this in an effort to "achieve their domestic political goals in internal struggle in the United States."

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump’s administration has been unable to stop this inertia. Although, the US president always confirms his interest in normalizing ties with Russia so that relations would be good, mutually beneficial and bring good to the rest of the world," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous
2
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’
3
Russia may further ease visa restrictions for Chinese tourists in near future
4
Russia's new medium-airlift military transport aircraft to make its first flight in 2023
5
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating
6
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
7
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама