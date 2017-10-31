Trump fails to break through impasse in relations with Russia, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has so far failed to stop this negative inertia in relations with Moscow ushered in by his predecessor Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting with the members of the Association of European Businesses.

"It is regrettable that Obama’s strive to ruin Russian-US relations created this inertia, and so many people caught it up among the Democrats and some of them among the Republicans," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, all these groups are doing this in an effort to "achieve their domestic political goals in internal struggle in the United States."

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump’s administration has been unable to stop this inertia. Although, the US president always confirms his interest in normalizing ties with Russia so that relations would be good, mutually beneficial and bring good to the rest of the world," he stressed.