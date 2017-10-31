Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Attempts to revise role of Donbass will trigger negative consequences, expert warns

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 13:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, US special envoy told Ukraine’s television that the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics should not take part in the discussion on the UN mission’s mandate

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The stance of US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker that representatives of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics should not take part in discussing the mandate of UN mission in the region runs counter to the Minsk peace deal, Director of the Center for Current Politics Alexey Chesnakov said.

"The statement by representatives of the Donbass republics that the opinion of the Donetsk and Lugansk authorities on the UN forces’ mandate cannot be ignored is fully in line with the spirit and letter of the Minsk agreements. The comments of Mr. Volker contradict these agreements," Chesnakov said.

Read also

Expert says Ukraine very 'far away' from NATO right now

Kiev's zeal for NATO membership bound to make Ukraine laughing stock in West — expert

Expert says Trump will focus just as much on Ukraine as Obama

Kremlin blasts Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration bill as 'unacceptable'

Moscow states Kiev’s demands regarding UN mission derail Minsk agreements

Putin calls to discuss Russia's initiative on UN mission in Donbass

The expert recalled that the Minsk peace deal was signed in February 2015 with the direct participation of representatives of the republics.

"Talks of the Contact Group are also held with their participation. The successful result of this process on settling the conflict is also impossible without them. Any attempts to revise the role of representatives of the republics or hints at this may have far reaching negative consequences," the expert said.

He also noted that a UN mission may be deployed only after the disengagement of forces on the contact line and passing the law on a special status of the region, which should be endorsed by Donbass and in line with the Steinmeier formula for Ukrainian settlement confirmed by the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine).

On Monday, Volker told Ukraine’s television that the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics should not take part in the discussion on the UN mission’s mandate. The representatives of the self-proclaimed republics to the Minsk talks, Denis Pushilin and Vladislav Deinego, issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning the US diplomat’s approach.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous
2
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’
3
Russia may further ease visa restrictions for Chinese tourists in near future
4
Russia's new medium-airlift military transport aircraft to make its first flight in 2023
5
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating
6
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
7
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама