EU keeps silence on blatant violations of human rights in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 16:02 UTC+3

The responsibility for the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine is in fact shifted on Russia, the diplomat said

