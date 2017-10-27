EU keeps silence on blatant violations of human rights in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 15:58
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The European Union remains silent on the large-scale human rights violations in Ukraine, while shifting responsibility for the worsening situation on Russia, Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Viktorov said.
"The responsibility for the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine is in fact shifted on Russia," the diplomat said in a statement commenting on the EU annual report on human rights.
Meanwhile, the EU "keeps silence on the large-scale and blatant violations of human rights in Ukraine and makes no calls to improve the situation."