Back to Main page
Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Donald Trump earlier ordered the publication of around 2,800 classified documents regarding John F. Kennedy assassination on the National Archives website

John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963

John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963

© AP Photo/Jim Altgens

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Commenting on theories circulating in America on the assassination of the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy would be beneath Russia’s dignity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Friday. He added that it was up to historians to study the recently released documents.

"We do not comment on any assumptions and speculations. It would be beneath our dignity, particular given the current climate, where rampant anti-Russian propaganda and fake news dominate the US media landscape," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia

"We have seen reports saying that a large amount of classified documents will be released in the near future. Historians are bound to study them," Ryabkov noted.

US President Donald Trump earlier ordered the publication of around 2,800 classified documents regarding the Kennedy assassination on the National Archives website. Kennedy was shot on November 22, 1963, while on a trip to Dallas. The Warren Commission, appointed by President Lyndon Johnson, concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole perpetrator of the assassination. However, not everyone in the United Stated believes the official version.

Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner, later gunned Oswald down right in front of the police. The files that have been released on Thursday say that the FBI took interest in Ruby back in August 1962, more than a year prior to the Dallas tragedy. The FBI reports dated August 6, 1962, mention his name but give no further details.

Most of the released information is already known to the public. In particular, the documents show that two months before the murder, Oswald went to Mexico to meet with some officials from Cuba and the Soviet Union. However, according to the Washington Post, no new details have been provided. The files particularly mention that the Soviet Union was shocked by the assassination of the 35th president of the United States.

