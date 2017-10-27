Kremlin unveils agenda of phone conversation between Putin and Xi

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not discuss the North Korea issue during their telephone conversation on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the two leaders had touched upon issues related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Peskov answered in the negative.

On October 26, Putin held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders agreed to hold another personal meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang scheduled to be held in the first half of November.

The Russian president congratulated Xi Jinping on being reelected as Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party, as well as on the successful holding of the 19th Party Congress. According to the Kremlin sources, the two presidents also agreed to continue joint activities aimed at boosting friendly ties between Russia and China, which have reached "an unprecedented high."