Putin, Xi Jinping to meet at APEC summit in November — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 17:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has congratulated Xi Jinping upon his re-election as China’s Communist Party leader

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.

"The two leaders agreed to have another personal meeting in the first half of November this year at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam," the Kremlin’s press service said.

Putin congratulated Xi upon his re-election as China’s Communist Party leader and the success of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Kremlin said the two leaders agreed on further joint work with the newly-elected CPC leadership to develop friendly bilateral relations, which have achieved "an unprecedentedly high level."

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
