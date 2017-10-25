Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany ties

Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Moscow on Wednesday will enhance bilateral ties.
"I want to voice hope that your visit will help us to make a contribution to developing our bilateral relations and strengthening our interstate ties," the Russian president said.
Putin recalled that his last meeting with Steinmeier was held in spring 2016. The president stressed that Steinmeier is involved in all processes of bilateral relations and has occupied various state posts in Germany.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov are taking part in the talks along with German State Secretary Stephan Steinlein, the head of the Office of the Federal President, and German Ambassador to Russia Rudiger von Fritsch.